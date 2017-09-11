loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V

£34,859
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29100 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Agate Grey Metallic, 1 owner, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Sports tailpipe, Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheel, Wheel Caps, 6-speed manual transmission, Sound Package Plus, Top tinted windscreen, 2-zone automatic air conditioning, Bi-Xenon lighting system with Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist front and rear, Electric folding outside mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 2 seats, Porsche Chester are looking for similar Cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 525684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 34,859

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318005
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
  • Engine Model
    2700
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

