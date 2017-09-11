PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29100 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: Grey
Agate Grey Metallic, 1 owner, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Sports tailpipe, Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheel, Wheel Caps, 6-speed manual transmission, Sound Package Plus, Top tinted windscreen, 2-zone automatic air conditioning, Bi-Xenon lighting system with Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist front and rear, Electric folding outside mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 2 seats, Porsche Chester are looking for similar Cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 525684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 34,859
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
