Porsche Cayman 2.9 PDK Gen II

car description

Finance Example Deposit Balance Fees Total Payable Term Fixed Rate Representative APR 1st Payment Monthly Payment Final Payment HP £2,390 £21,510 £199* £27,453 48 3.7% 7.92% £518 £518 £717 Residual backed products are available on this vehicle upon application. Please call to discuss your requirements *Fees are already accounted for within the payments displayed and are also included within the total amount payable. Finance available subject to status. Indemnities may be required. Other finance offers may be available but cannot be used in conjunction with this offer. We work with a number of carefully selected credit providers who may be able to offer you finance for your purchase. We are only able to offer finance products from these providers. Postal Address: Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 6BS The Cayman is possibly the most well-balanced car that Porsche produce, with its mid-mounted engine and rear wheel drive giving it unbeatable agility. This particular car is offered in arguably one of the most popular colours of Aqua Blue and has some great optional extras over and above the standard to include PCM Sat Nav, BOSE Sound etc... also benefitting from only 1 owner fr