PORSCHE CAYMAN 2.9 2dr (FSH! BOSE! Park Assist! +++)

£22,970
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.9 2dr (FSH! BOSE! Park Assist! +++) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 2893 Ext Color: Aqua Blue Metallic

Finished in Aqua Blue Metallic paint!, Upgrades - Infotainment Package, Alloy Wheels - Boxster S II, Automatic Climate Control, ParkAssist - Rear, Seat Heating, Wheel Centres with Full-Colour Porsche Crest, Floor Mats, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, CD/Radio/Aux/USB/iPod, Electric Windows and Mirrors. 2 seats, Blue, Dealer supplied. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 995 therefore the total invoice price is 22,970. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    325079
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2893
  • Engine Model
    2893
Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

