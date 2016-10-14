loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 2.9 24V 2d 265 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.9 24V 2d 265 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 2893 Ext Color: GREY

Here at Tone Motor Company we have lots of retail experience, our stock changes daily - many of our cars are main dealer part exchanges with a good amount of service history and are well maintained. Finance options available, please call to speak to one of our friendly sales team about how we can help you into the car of your dreams.,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Chassis - Sport, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Cornering Headlights, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    407857
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2893
  • Engine Model
    2893
£25,995

Tone Motor Company
Taunton, TA41BZ, Somerset
United Kingdom

