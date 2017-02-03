Porsche Cayman 2.7 PDK

A superb Cayman presented in Rhodium silver, trimmed with Platinum grey leather. This beautiful one owner Cayman is equipped with PCM satellite navigation, 18" Cayman alloys, PCM satellite navigation, Sport Design steering wheel, Porsche sound package plus, front and rear park assist, sports seats 2 way electric, universal audio interface, air conditioning, Porsche stability management (PSM) and trip computer. An exceptional car which is a credit to its former keeper. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, fully documented service history, 12 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00.
porsche cayman 2700cc pdk silver 1-owner alloy-wheels air-con fsh leather sat-nav warranty 2013 fast german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic mid-engine 2wd
Hazelbank Garage, The Street
Ewhurst, GU6 7QY, Surrey
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
RM Sotheby’s has announced that it has secured a private collection of 4...