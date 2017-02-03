loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman 2.7 PDK

£34,995
A superb Cayman presented in Rhodium silver, trimmed with Platinum grey leather. This beautiful one owner Cayman is equipped with PCM satellite navigation, 18" Cayman alloys, PCM satellite navigation, Sport Design steering wheel, Porsche sound package plus, front and rear park assist, sports seats 2 way electric, universal audio interface, air conditioning, Porsche stability management (PSM) and trip computer. An exceptional car which is a credit to its former keeper. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, fully documented service history, 12 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    233984
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    23373 mi
Hazelbank Garage, The Street
Ewhurst, GU6 7QY, Surrey
United Kingdom

