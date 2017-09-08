loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 2.7 987 2dr

£15,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.7 987 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, WSMC Ltd, are pleased to offer this stunning Porsche Cayman 2.7 Manual having covered 51,000 miles with service history. Presented Silver Metallic with Black Leather interior. Flexible finance packages are available from our specialist finance team and all part exchanges are welcome., Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 19in Carrera S, 3 owners, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Tinted Glass, Electric Windows (Front), Tracker, Alloy Wheels (17in). 2 seats, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE.....WSMC LIMITED ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS APPROVING 9 OUT OF 10 APPLICANTS. WE OFFER MAIN DEALER QUALITY AND STANDARDS AT AFFORDABLE PRICES. WE ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS WHO CATER FOR ALL FINANCE BACKGROUNDS AND REQUIREMENTS, £0 DEPOSIT DEALS, FINANCE SETTLEMENTS, PCP AND HP OPTIONS AVAILABLE. PART EXCHANGE WELCOMED. ALL CARS COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS MOT AND ARE SERVICED AND FULLY VALETED PRIOR TO COLLECTION. OUR CARS COME WITH A FULLY COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY. UNLESS STATED. UNLIKE OTHER RETAILERS WE DO NOT INFLATE OUR PRICES WITH 'ADMINISTRATION FEES OR HIDDEN CHARGES'. TO ENQUIRE ABOUT ANY VEHICLE, ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE, GET A PART EXCHANGE VALUATION OR TO DISCUSS FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL 01243 528212 TO SPEAK TO A MEMBER OF THE WSMC TEAM. ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, £15,490 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
West Sussex Motor Company Ltd
Chichester, PO198UL, West Sussex
United Kingdom

