PORSCHE CAYMAN 2.7 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.7 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11506 Engine Size: 2706 Ext Color: Red
20" Carrera classic alloy wheels, Cruise control, Sports tailpipe, On board computer, Heated seats, Variable PAS, PCM voice control, Electronic logbook for PCM, Seatbelts in Guards Red, PDK gear selector in aluminium look, Leather - Black, Mobile telephone preparation, PCM navigation module, USB interface in rear, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Rear Park assist, Telephone module for PCM, Universal Audio interface - AUX input, Black rev counter, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front lip spoiler, LED daytime running lights, Solid paint, Door entry guards in stainless steel, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel, Integrated head restraints, Dual zone air conditioning, Sports seats, ABS, Alarm system with interior protection, Remote central locking including luggage compartment, Transponder engine immobiliser, Porsche stability management (PSM), Galvano silver interior trim
Arnold Clark Used Car Centre (Irvine)
KA128BZ
United Kingdom