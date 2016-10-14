loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 2.5 S Coupe PDK 2dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.5 S Coupe PDK 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7722 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Carmine Red, Air Conditioning System with Integrated Active Carbon Filter, Fan w. Air Recirculation and Defroster Functions, Audio Interfaces and Voice Control System, Auto Start/Stop Function and Coasting (in conjuction with PDK), Digital Radio, 19in Cayman S Wheels, Alarm System, Connect Plus w. Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 4G Telephone Module and Wireless Internet Access, Porsche Car Connect incl. Carfinder, Electric Windows Lifts w. One-Touch Operation & Door-Seal Protection, Green Tinted Thermally Insulated Glass, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System Plus (PVTS Plus), Sport Seats w Electric Backrest Adj & Manual Fore/ Aft & Height Adj, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPM). FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 65,922

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410266
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7722 mi
  • Doors
    2
£65,922

Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

