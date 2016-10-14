PORSCHE CAYMAN 2.5 S Coupe PDK 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.5 S Coupe PDK 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7722 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red
Carmine Red, Air Conditioning System with Integrated Active Carbon Filter, Fan w. Air Recirculation and Defroster Functions, Audio Interfaces and Voice Control System, Auto Start/Stop Function and Coasting (in conjuction with PDK), Digital Radio, 19in Cayman S Wheels, Alarm System, Connect Plus w. Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 4G Telephone Module and Wireless Internet Access, Porsche Car Connect incl. Carfinder, Electric Windows Lifts w. One-Touch Operation & Door-Seal Protection, Green Tinted Thermally Insulated Glass, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System Plus (PVTS Plus), Sport Seats w Electric Backrest Adj & Manual Fore/ Aft & Height Adj, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPM). FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 65,922
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom