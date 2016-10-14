Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2.5 S 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8219 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: ORANGE
Connect Plus, Sports Bucket Seats, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in silver colour), 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports suspension (-20 mm) with PASM, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) incl. mechanically locking rear differential, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), 6-speed manual gearbox, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Model designation '718', GT sport steering wheel,Porsche Cayman 2.5 S 2dr
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom