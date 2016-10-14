loading Loading please wait....
Cayman 3.4S Gen2 Manual

Photos Map

car description

Cayman 987 3.4S Generation 2 (DFI Engine). 6 speed manual transmission. First registered 17/03/2009 09-registration. Finished in Guards Red with Black interior. Supplied originally by Porsche Centre Nottingham. An immaculate example, that we know well having sold it before, with a full Porsche Main Agent service history. Servicing carried out at the following intervals :-

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    27641 mi
£27,995

Uxbridge
Uxbridge, On request, London
United Kingdom

