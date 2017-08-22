2016 Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr PDK, 20inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management PCM incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche 718 Cayman PDK finished in Black with Black leather/Aclantara Interior and Aluminium Trim Finisher. 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces, Sport Seats w Electric Backrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Auto Lights,Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars.
Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
