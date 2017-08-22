loading Loading please wait....
2015 Porsche Cayman GT4

POA
car description

20" Cayman GT4 Alloys, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Including Navigation Module With Universal Audio Interface, Mobile Phone Preparation With Bluetooth, Sport Chrono Package Including Porsche Track Precision App & Preparation For Laptrigger, 18-Way Electrically Adjustable Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Heated Adjustable Front Seats, Bi-Xenon-Headlights Including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) In Black With Dynamic Cornering Light, Painted Headlight Washer System Cover, Cruise Control, Sound Package Plus, DAB Radio, Leather & Alcantara Interior With Decorative Stitching In Contrasting Colours, Automatically Dimming Mirrors With Integrated Rain Sensors, Light Design Package, 2 Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Passenger Footwell Storage Net, Wing Supports In Black, ISOFIX For Passenger Side, Alcantara Sun Visors, Guards Red Seat Belts, Illuminated Door Entry Guards In Stainless Steel, Aluminium Look Fuel Tank Cap, 64-Litre Fuel Tank, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Sports Exhaust System, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Adjustable Damper System, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) Including Electronically Controlled Rear Differential Lock, Alcantar

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    GT4
  • Mileage
    3705 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

