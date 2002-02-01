PORSCHE CAYENNE V8 Turbo Tiptronic S

Accessories

Cayenne V8 Turbo Tiptronic S Estate 4.8 Automatic Petrol,Here at Victoria Cars we are delighted to offer this stunning Porsche Cayenne Turbo SFinished in Black with black leather interiorReverse camera, 21' 911 Turbo II alloy wheels, heated seats, TV function, navigation system, rear entertainment and wheel arch extensions are among the list of options that this car has to offerFinance packages are available please contact us for a personal quoteFEATURES:Driver Convenience5-inch high-resolution TFT colour displayCoolant temperature gaugeExternal temperature gaugeFront and rear park assistOil temperature gaugeOn board computerPorsche Communication Management (PCM) including DVD navigationRemote tailgate/fuel filler releasesService interval indicatorExterior Features2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipeAuto dimming interior + exterior mirrorsAutomatic headlightsBody colour door handlesColour coded bumpersDual tube twin tailpipesElectric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers sideElectrically adjustable and heated door mirrorsFront fog lightsGrey tint in upper edge of windscreenHeated rear windscreenHeated washer jetsIntegral rear antennaIntermittent rear wash/wipePower foldback door mirrorsRain sensorTailgate illumination and safety lightsInterior Features5 12V sockets60/40 asymmetric split folding rear seatsActive carbon filterAdjustable headrests (except centre rear)Air quality sensorAutomatic air recirculateDelay courtesy light functionDimmable door handle illuminationDoor safety lights- front and rearElectric height/reach adjustable steering wheelEngine Compartment LightFootwell courtesy lights front and rearFront and rear cupholders x 2Front and rear door entry lightsFront centre armrestFront reading lightsFront seatback pocketsHeated front and rear seatsIgnition Lock illuminationIlluminated air conditioned gloveboxIlluminated ashtrayIlluminated centre console storageIlluminated driver/passenger vanity mirrorsIllumination of luggage compartmentIsofix system on outer rear seatsLeather door armrests + grab handles on centre consolePollen filterRear centre armrest with storage compartmentRear reading lightsRetractable Loadspace CoverRetractable luggage netRoof mounted sunglasses holderStainless steel pedalsStorage bins on all doorsStorage compartments in cargo area side wallsSafety3 point front/outer rear seatbelts + pre-tensioners + force limiters on front seatsABS+ABDASRCurtain airbagsEDCElectronic parking brakeFront seat bel