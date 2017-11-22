loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE V8 TURBO TIPTRONIC S 2012

car description

Start stop,Sports mode,Reversing camera,satnav,21" alloys,front and rear park sensors,Lane Assist,full black leather upholstery,electric panoramic tilt n slide sunroof with blinds,privacy glass,heated front and rear seats,front memory seats,cd stereo with aux and usb connectivity,BOSE sound system, 12 months MOT, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, Metallic Black, Xenon lights with headlamp washers,front fog lights,dual zone climate control,air conditioning,cruise control,Power tailgate,front and rear electric windows,electric retractable wing mirrors,remote central locking,power steering,abs,traction control,front and side airbags,isofix seats,superb condition,must be seen,PLEASE CALL FOR A DETAILED FINANCE DEAL TO SUIT YOUR REQUIREMENTS., MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 36,995 less

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.806
  • Engine Model
    V8 TURBO TIPTRONIC S
£36,995

Archer Road, Millhouses, Sheffield
Sheffield, S8 0JX, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

