PORSCHE CAYENNE V8 TURBO TIPTRONIC S 2012

car description

Start stop,Sports mode,Reversing camera,satnav,21" alloys,front and rear park sensors,Lane Assist,full black leather upholstery,electric panoramic tilt n slide sunroof with blinds,privacy glass,heated front and rear seats,front memory seats,cd stereo with aux and usb connectivity,BOSE sound system, 12 months MOT, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, Metallic Black, Xenon lights with headlamp washers,front fog lights,dual zone climate control,air conditioning,cruise control,Power tailgate,front and rear electric windows,electric retractable wing mirrors,remote central locking,power steering,abs,traction control,front and side airbags,isofix seats,superb condition,must be seen,PLEASE CALL FOR A DETAILED FINANCE DEAL TO SUIT YOUR REQUIREMENTS., MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 36,995 less