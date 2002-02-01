loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne V6 Diesel Tiptronic S

Black Hide Electric Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with Aux In & USB Music Jukebox Porsche Communicatiom Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Electric Folding Wing Mirrors Heated Rear Seats Detachable Towbar Power Tailgate Reversing Camera Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) 18″ Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History.

  • Ad ID
    418039
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    91300 mi
£25,995

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

