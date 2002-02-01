Porsche Cayenne Turbo Techart Magnum

car description

Vehicle Description Year – 2004 Engine Size – 4.5 Mileage – 64,081 Colour – Basalt Black Interior –Black With the Cayenne begin Porsches first ever 4×4, people thought that it would be a flop and wouldn’t have lasted. The First Porsche Cayenne was produced in 2002 The first model of Cayenne was powered by a 3.2-liter engine capable of producing a maximum power of 250 HP combined with a top speed of 133 mph and a 0 to 100 km/h done in 9.1 seconds. The Porsche Cayenne series was revived in 2007 when the German carmaker unveiled an upgraded and more powerful model incorporating numerous high-end technologies. New in stock we have this aggressive looking Porsche Cayenne that has been fitted and tuned by Techart. They have fitted an original Techart Magnum Full kit on which includes wider front and rear, carbon fibre items, etc. This car is extremely mean. It also has a Techart stainless steel exhaust as well as an engine chip which gives the car 500BHP and Brembo race brakes which are sitting on 22″ Techart Alloys. The interior features a Techart steering wheel and carbon interior. As always this car comes with our 12 months warranty, tax, mot as well as a car cover and optimate.