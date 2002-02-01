Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Tiptronic S

car description

The Porsche Cayenne entered the market with mixed anticipation. However, it soon proved that it was the performance vehicle among SUVs and was praised for its excellent handling and powerful engine.

Porsche has ramped up the performance of its second-generation Cayenne with the introduction of a potent Turbo S model for 2013, the Cayenne range-topper runs a lightly modified version of the standard Turbo's 4.8-liter V8 gasoline engine—the same unit used by the Panamera Turbo S. Changes include a freer flowing inlet manifold for improved breathing, increased turbocharger boost pressure and remapped electronics.

Power climbs to about 570 hp, making the Turbo S the most powerful Cayenne model yet; torque hovers around 560 lb-ft.

The all-wheel drive Cayenne Turbo S adopts the same chassis configuration as the Cayenne Turbo with an air suspension and Porsche's active-damping control, along with hydraulically operated roll bars to rein in body roll and a torque-vectoring system together with an electronically controlled rear-differential lock. A series of subtle exterior-styling changes, including black high gloss treatment for the headlamp housings and exterior mirror housing, uniquely s