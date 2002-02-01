Porsche Cayenne Turbo S

car description

We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Porsche Turbo S. Finished in Black with Black Leather. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ceramic Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, PCM III Navigation System, CD Player, Stop/Start Function, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Powerlift Tailgate, Electrically Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, 3 Spoke Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Sport Design Package, Electrically Retractable Trailer Hitch, Burmester High End Sound System, Black Exhaust Tailpipes, Glass Panoramic Roof, Ultrasound Park Aids, 21" Sport Classic Alloy Wheels, Black Aluminium Package, Lane Change Assist Package, Closing Aid For Doors, Lane Departure Warning, Black Roof Rails, High Gloss Decorative Inlays, Fixed Car Phone, Online Services, Insulated Glass with Top Tint. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 4806 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 570 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 267 PRICE £102,850