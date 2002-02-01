loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S |

Compare this car
£102,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL Cayenne Turbo S COLOUR Black YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 5300 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Porsche Turbo S. Finished in Black with Black Leather. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ceramic Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, PCM III Navigation System, CD Player, Stop/Start Function, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Powerlift Tailgate, Electrically Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, 3 Spoke Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Sport Design Package, Electrically Retractable Trailer Hitch, Burmester High End Sound System, Black Exhaust Tailpipes, Glass Panoramic Roof, Ultrasound Park Aids, 21" Sport Classic Alloy Wheels, Black Aluminium Package, Lane Change Assist Package, Closing Aid For Doors, Lane Departure Warning, Black Roof Rails, High Gloss Decorative Inlays, Fixed Car Phone, Online Services, Insulated Glass with Top Tint. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 4806 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 570 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 267 PRICE £102,850 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Sub

Accessories

porsche cayenne turbo s black 1-owner 8-speed alloy-wheels airbag black-leather ceramic-brakes cruise-control sat-nav leather black-interior fast german petrol pccb 4wd suv dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317937
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Mileage
    102850 mi
Email Dealer >>

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed