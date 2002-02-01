PORSCHE CAYENNE TURBO PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: TURBO PDK Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29300 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Grey
Agate Grey Metallic, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors (i.c. w Comfort Memory Package), Light comfort package icw Comfort memory package, Voice control system, Compass display at instrument panel, Adaptive sports seats incl. comfort memory package (18-way), Online Services, Privacy glass, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment inc (PASM), Roof rails in aluminium, Heated front seats, Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear, Lane Keeping Assist, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Adaptive cruise control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS), 3-zone climate control, Mobile phone preparation. 5 seats, We are looking to purchase similar cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 52684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 57,733
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
