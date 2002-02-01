loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE TURBO PDK Auto

£57,733
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: TURBO PDK Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29300 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Agate Grey Metallic, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors (i.c. w Comfort Memory Package), Light comfort package icw Comfort memory package, Voice control system, Compass display at instrument panel, Adaptive sports seats incl. comfort memory package (18-way), Online Services, Privacy glass, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment inc (PASM), Roof rails in aluminium, Heated front seats, Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear, Lane Keeping Assist, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Adaptive cruise control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS), 3-zone climate control, Mobile phone preparation. 5 seats, We are looking to purchase similar cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 52684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 57,733

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321013
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29300 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

