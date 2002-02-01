PORSCHE CAYENNE Turbo 5dr Tiptronic S

Accessories

Any Inspection Welcome,,A fabulous example of this prestige, high-performance, twin turbo-charged, V8 powered 4x4 with just ONE OWNER plus me now, Full Porsche Service History, November 2017 MOT and a great specification.This mighty Cayenne Turbo produces 500bhp, will crack 0-60mph in just 5 seconds and go on to a top speed of 171mph. It really is a phenomenally capable vehicleBasalt black metallic with full black leather trimThe impressive specification includes:Satellite navigationBluetooth phone connectionXenon headlightsElectric glass sunroof21" alloy wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tyres all roundHeated electric memory seatsHeated electrically adjustable steering wheelBOSE stereo systemUSB + AUX portsCD playerElectric folding door mirrorsPrivacy glassPower operated tailgateCompass display in instrument clusterSuede headliningStainless steel attachment/ protection on front and rear apronsMulti-function steering wheelCruise controlAluminium interior trimFront and rear parking sensorsClimate controlISOFIX child seat anchor pointsRemote lockingThe service history is as detailed below:01/09/11 @ 18192 miles - Porsche Centre, Silverstone13/02/13 @ 35853 miles - Porsche Centre, Silverstone09/07/14 @ 56520 miles - Porsche Centre, Silverstone08/04/16 @ 75408 miles - Porsche Centre, Silverstone* AA Dealer promise What are the promises? The dealer will......Provide a minimum of 6 months MOT on all vehiclesOffer a road test to ensure the vehicle meets your requirementsHand over all essential documents including V5 registration document, MOT certificate and any available service recordsProvide a free history check on every vehicleWelcome any vehicle inspection by us or any other independent third party, prior to purchaseProfessionally prepare and hand over the vehicle in a good conditionBe audited by us once a year to ensure compliance with this Dealer PromiseEnable you to escalate issues to us and we will mediate between you and the DealerThe Dealer will honour their obligations under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 to protect your purchaseAll vehicles advertised on aacars.com come with 12 months free breakdown cover, make sure you get covered* PART EXCHANGES WELCOMED* ALL CARS HPI CLEAR* FINANCE IS A PLEASURE ALL CASES ARE CONSIDERED IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM BAD CREDIT WE CAN HELP* ALL CARS SOLD HPI CLEAR* CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED( CREDIT CARDS 3% FEE)* from 3 MONTHS to 36 months( SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS) on over 3000 sale price recieved .* 12 MONTHS