loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE CAYENNE TIPTRONIC S

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: TIPTRONIC S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 3598 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE - Jack Henry Group have to offer this stunning Porsche Cayenne which compliments a full service history. Black, The car features optional extras including Sat Nav, Full black leather, Heated seats, Front and rear parking Sensors, upgraded 20'' alloy Wheels and much more. SPECIFICATION 20in Cayenne Sport Design Alloy Wheels, PCM with Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, ParkAssist at Front and Rear, CD Player, Upholstery Leather, Air-Conditioning, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Remote central locking Jack Henry Group offer a wide range of HP & PCP finance packages to suit your needs. If you would like one of our team to take your details/ book you a test drive or simply give you a price on your part exchange then please contact us on 01622 844479.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411348
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3598
  • Engine Model
    3598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£8,995

Jack Henry Group
Staplehurst, TN120RN, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!