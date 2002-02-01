loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE TIPTRONIC S

£13,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: TIPTRONIC S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 3598 Ext Color: Grey

New stock arrived today, images to follow. Here at Roy Castle and Co all of our used cars are serviced & MOT'd prior to sale. For your added peace of mind every car is sold with a comprehensive warranty package. This one owner Porcshe Cayenne has full service history and incredible low mileage. Sat nav and hands free phone preparation. Seal grey and black leather interior, 18inch alloy wheels with nearly new Pirelli PZero tyres. Heated front seats and heated steering wheel! 290bhp 3.6ltr V6 engine & auto gearbox, smooth and powerful. The fun and driving excitement of a sports car with the practicality of a full size, go anywhere SUV. Low rate finance available today on this car, 10% deposit, terms and conditions apply. Please contact Roy for more details and to arrange a test drive.

  • Ad ID
    321894
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3598
  • Engine Model
    3598
Roy Castle and Co (Four Point Auto Care Ltd)
SG85JH, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

