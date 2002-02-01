loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE CAYENNE S Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S

Compare this car
£39,241
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 46000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Porsche Communication Management with Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, PASM ( Porsche Active Suspension Management ), Bose Surround Sound System, Metallic Paintwork, Heated 3 Spoke Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Heated Front Leather Seats, Electronic Opening Tailgate, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Meteor Grey Metallic Paintwork, Monochrome Black Interior Package, Non - Smoker Package, 8,561 Optional Extras!,Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328402
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed