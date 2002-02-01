Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 46000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY
Porsche Communication Management with Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, PASM ( Porsche Active Suspension Management ), Bose Surround Sound System, Metallic Paintwork, Heated 3 Spoke Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Heated Front Leather Seats, Electronic Opening Tailgate, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Meteor Grey Metallic Paintwork, Monochrome Black Interior Package, Non - Smoker Package, 8,561 Optional Extras!,Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
