Full Black Hide Piano Black Veneers Porsche Crested Electric Memory Heated Seats with 14 Way Adjustment Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with Aux In & USB Music Jukebox Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Hill Descent Panoramic Roof Start/Stop System Power Open/Close Boot Porsche Design Wheel Arch Extension & Body Styling Extended Monochrome Black Exterior Package Detachable Tow Bar Reversing Camera Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 21″ Black 991 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels with Polished Lips Full Porsche Service History. Just Serviced with New Pirelli tyres all round. Discs & Pads recently replaced
porsche cayenne s diesel v8 white alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats sat-nav tow-bar 2013 hands-free leather black-interior german 4wd suv dark-interior
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom