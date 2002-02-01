loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche Cayenne S Diesel V8

Photos Map

car description

Full Black Hide Piano Black Veneers Porsche Crested Electric Memory Heated Seats with 14 Way Adjustment Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with Aux In & USB Music Jukebox Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Hill Descent Panoramic Roof Start/Stop System Power Open/Close Boot Porsche Design Wheel Arch Extension & Body Styling Extended Monochrome Black Exterior Package Detachable Tow Bar Reversing Camera Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 21″ Black 991 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels with Polished Lips Full Porsche Service History. Just Serviced with New Pirelli tyres all round. Discs & Pads recently replaced

Accessories

porsche cayenne s diesel v8 white alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats sat-nav tow-bar 2013 hands-free leather black-interior german 4wd suv dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405413
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    43700 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!