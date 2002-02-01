loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel V8

POA
car description

Full Black Hide Piano Black Veneers Porsche Crested Electric Memory Heated Seats with 14 Way Adjustment Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with Aux In & USB Music Jukebox Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Hill Descent Panoramic Roof Start/Stop System Power Open/Close Boot Porsche Design Wheel Arch Extension & Body Styling Extended Monochrome Black Exterior Package Detachable Tow Bar Reversing Camera Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 21″ Black 991 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels with Polished Lips Full Porsche Service History. Just Serviced with New Pirelli tyres all round. Discs & Pads recently replaced

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    43700 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

