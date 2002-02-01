PORSCHE CAYENNE S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 1789 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Panoramic Roof System, Privacy Glass, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Front Seat Heating, Comfort Memory Package, DAB Radio, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auto Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Climate Control, Top Tinted Windscreen
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...