PORSCHE CAYENNE S Diesel 5dr S Auto

£53,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33904 Engine Size: 4100 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

Accessories

21'' 911 Turbo Design Wheels,Panoramic Roof System,Air Suspension With Self-Levelling Function,Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),Bi-Xenon Headlights,Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS),Comfort Memory Package (14-Way),Porsche Communication Managament (PCM),BOSE Surround Sound System,Telephone Module (Bluetooth),Wheel Arch Extensions,Power Steering Plus,High-Quality Roof Rails In Aluminium,Seat Heating Front And Rear,Comfort Lighting Package,Online Services,Privacy Glazing,Automatically Dimming Exterior And Interior Mirrors,DAB Digital Radio,Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33904 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4100
  • Engine Model
    4100
Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

