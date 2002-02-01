loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE S Diesel 5dr S Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 4100 Ext Color: Carrara White Metallic

Accessories

21-inch Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Black,Panoramic Roof System,Sport Chrono Package,Air Suspension with Self-Levelling Ride-Height Control,Front & Rear Seat Heating,Adaptive Cruise Control with Porsche Active Safe,LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus,Comfort Memory Package,Burmester High-End Surround Sound System,Front & Rear ParkAssist with Reversing Camera,Comfort Lighting Package,8-speed Tiptronic S with Auto Start/Stop Function,Digital Radio,Lane Change Assist,Sports Tailpipes in Black,Steering Wheel Heating,Towbar System with Electrically Deployable Towball,TPM Valve in Black,White Coloured Compass Dial/Sport Chrono Timer Dial,White Coloured Instrument Dials

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416116
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4100
  • Engine Model
    4100
£76,000

Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

