PORSCHE CAYENNE S 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 70363 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Midnight Black

Service History, 20" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Bluetooth / with Voice Control, Heated Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Seats, Privacy Glass, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Radio CD Player, USB Connection, Front Fog Lights, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Fuel Computer, Multifunction Wheel, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, ISOFIX, Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

  • Ad ID
    407771
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    70363 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4806
  • Engine Model
    4806
