PORSCHE CAYENNE S 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Silver

Finance available-- 1 previous owner, service history, excellent condition with full leather interior, satellite navigation, very high spec, Mot June 2018, lady owner for the last 7 years, absolutely pleasure to drive, Rac Warranty available with 12 months road side assistants, hpi clear,, Upgrades - Auxiliary Heating System, Cruise Control, Four-Zone Air-Conditioning System, PCM with Satellite Navigation, Metallic Paint, Comfort Pack, Driver Memory Pack, Heated F&R Seats with Heated Steering Wheel, ParkAssist at Front and Rear, Bi-Xenon Lighting with DCSCL, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alloy Wheels (18in), Towing Equipment (Preparation), Computer (Driver Information System), Rain Sensor, Upholstery Leather, Alarm. 5 seats, Silver, We are located near Gatwick airport, open 7 days....., , Heated front seat, Front parking sensor, Navigation system, Rear parking sensor, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Roof rails, Air conditioning, Climate control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Sports seats, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim

  • Ad ID
    401615
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4806
  • Engine Model
    4806
£11,995

LAN Motors Ltd
Horley, RH69RS, Surrey
United Kingdom

