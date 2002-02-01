Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: S 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 1599 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: BLACK
8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, All-season tyre for 18-inch alloy wheels, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Off-road underbody protection, Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Digital radio, 8-way power seats, 18-inch Cayenne S wheels, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Towbar system with electrically deployable towball, 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Full colour wheel centre caps, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Stainless steel skid plates (front and rear), Heated steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat, Electric slide/tilt sunroof in glass, Driver memory package, Roof rails painted in black, Seat heating (front), Heated windscreen, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Smoker package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Telephone module,Porsche Cayenne S 5dr Tiptronic S
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom