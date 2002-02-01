Porsche Cayenne Reserved

car description

Porsche Cayenne V6 D presented in Arctic Silver comes with a full Porsche and specialist history and the following specification; Black leather, electric heated seats, three spoke leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM) with satellite navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, cruise control, park assist, electric heated folding mirrors, power-lift tailgate, privacy glass, running boards, GTS body kit and 20" GTS alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: SUV Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 96,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2009 (09) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Arctic Silver Metallic