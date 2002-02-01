loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayenne Reserved

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Porsche Cayenne V6 D presented in Arctic Silver comes with a full Porsche and specialist history and the following specification; Black leather, electric heated seats, three spoke leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM) with satellite navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, cruise control, park assist, electric heated folding mirrors, power-lift tailgate, privacy glass, running boards, GTS body kit and 20" GTS alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: SUV Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 96,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2009 (09) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Arctic Silver Metallic

Accessories

porsche cayenne reserved silver alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav v6 2009 hands-free black-interior german 4wd suv dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304126
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
Email Dealer >>

OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed