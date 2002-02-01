loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE CAYENNE Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Compare this car
£54,414
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 11043 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Rhodium Silver Metallic

Accessories

21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Roof System, Bluetooth Phone Integration, ParkAssist, DAB Radio, Comfort Memory Package, Roof rails Aluminium look

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    11043 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Nottingham
Nottingham, NG21RS, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed