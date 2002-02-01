loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE CAYENNE Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr S Auto

Compare this car
£58,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5013 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

Accessories

21'' Cayenne Sport Edition Wheels,Wheels Painted In High Gloss Black,Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus,Tow Bar System With Manually Detachable Tow Ball,Digital Radio,LED Headlights,Burmester High End Surround Sound System,Panoramic Roof System,Park Assist Front And Rear With Reversing Camera,Porsche Active Suspension Management,Steering Wheel Heating,Sports Tailpipes Black,TPM Valve In Black,18'' Collapsible Spare Wheel,Driver Memory Package,Wheel Arch Extensions,8-Speed Tiptronic S,Balance Of Porsche Roadside Assistance,Balance Of Porsche Warranty,Video Of Car Available On Request

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5013 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Edinburgh
EH153HR, Midlothian
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed