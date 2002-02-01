PORSCHE CAYENNE Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5013 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
21'' Cayenne Sport Edition Wheels,Wheels Painted In High Gloss Black,Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus,Tow Bar System With Manually Detachable Tow Ball,Digital Radio,LED Headlights,Burmester High End Surround Sound System,Panoramic Roof System,Park Assist Front And Rear With Reversing Camera,Porsche Active Suspension Management,Steering Wheel Heating,Sports Tailpipes Black,TPM Valve In Black,18'' Collapsible Spare Wheel,Driver Memory Package,Wheel Arch Extensions,8-Speed Tiptronic S,Balance Of Porsche Roadside Assistance,Balance Of Porsche Warranty,Video Of Car Available On Request
Porsche Centre Edinburgh
EH153HR, Midlothian
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...