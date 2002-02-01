Porsche Cayenne ON SALE NOW

car description

Maundrells are pleased to offer this Porsche Cayenne Turbo, first supplied by Porsche Centre Exeter this vehicle has a full Porsche and specialist history; 24/04/08 Porsche Exeter at 20,537 miles. 02/12/09 Porsche Exeter at 41,161 miles. 12/12/11 Porsche West London at 46,483 miles. 14/11/13 Porsche West London at 58,563 miles. 18/12/15 JGC Porsche Specialist at 70,161 miles. 26/10/17 JGC Porsche Specialist at 80,648 miles. A pre-sale inspection has been carried out in our on site workshop by Porsche trained technicians. This Porsche Cayenne Turbo presented in Marine Blue Metallic comes with the following specification; two tone grey leather, electric heated seats with memory, embossed headrests, three spoke multi-function steering wheel, dual zone climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM) with navigation, telephone module, Bose sound, CD changer, front and rear park assist, cruise control, privacy glass, electric sunroof, power tailgate, air suspension, Xenon headlights and 21" Cayenne Sport wheels finished in gloss black with red calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. V