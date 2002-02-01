car description

This is an amazing, full-fat Techart Magnum Porsche Cayenne 4.5 V8 that cost £140,000 in 2005!



We are selling this car on behalf of a valued customer.



Presented in Balsalt Black with the full Magnum bodykit including a carbon fibre bonnet with vents and 22 inch Techart wheels. With just 63,000 miles on the clock and 4 former keepers, the car has recently been treated to a new battery, bonnet ram, complete coolant pipe kit and brand new Toyo tyres all-round. The car has an exemplary MOT history with the latest test valid until 16 November 2017, with no advisories. The car has Porsche history up to 23,000 miles, then the current owner serviced the car with every MOT with a trusted garaged that maintained his fleet.



Spec includes keyless entry, privacy glass, electric memory seats, climate control, Bose surround sound system, Alpine rear TV screens, PS2, DVD and CD players, heated seats, Techart Multi-function steering wheel, sunroof, front and rear parking distance control, reversing camera, auto lights, rain sensors, satellite navigation, adjustable air suspension, electric folding mirrors, auto dimming mirrors, suede headlining and Xenon lights.



The car is in fantastic condition all-round and is very fast.



