Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

7" colour screen,Brake pad wear indicator warning light,Coolant temperature gauge,External temperature gauge,Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display,Multi-Collision Braking,Oil temperature gauge,On board computer,Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including DVD navigation,Porsche online,Power steering plus,Power tailgate,Service interval indicator,Sports button in centre console,Auxiliary input socket,Connect Plus,USB/iPod connection,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Auto dimming interior + exterior mirrors,Automatic coming home lighting,Colour coded bumpers,Dual tube twin tailpipes,Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Grey tint in upper edge of windscreen,Heated rear window with automatic switch off,Heated washer jets,Integral rear antenna,Intermittent rear wash/wipe,LED daytime running lights,Power foldback door mirrors,Privacy glass,Rain sensor,Rear tailgate spoiler,Tailgate illumination and safety lights,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,5 12V sockets,Active carbon filter,Adjustable headrests (except centre rear),Adjustable rear seats,Air quality sensor,Automatic air recirculate,Coat hooks on both sides,Delay courtesy light function,Door safety lights- front and rear,Drivers underseat storage,Dual zone climate control,Footwell courtesy lights front and rear,Front and rear cupholders x 2,Front and rear door entry lights,Front and rear door pockets with bottle holders,Front centre armrest,Front reading lights,Front seatback pockets,GTS Sports seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Ignition Lock illumination,Illuminated ashtray,Illuminated centre console storage,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors,Illumination of luggage compartment,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Passenger under seat storage tray,Pollen filter,Porsche crest embossed in front and rear headrests,Rear centre armrest with storage compartment,Rear reading lights,Retractable Loadspace Cover,Retractable luggage net,Roof mounted sunglasses holder,Storage bins on all doors,Storage compartments in cargo area side walls,High gloss black exterior pack - Cayenne,3 point front/outer rear seatbelts + pre-tensioners + force limiters on front seats,ABS+ABD,Acid green brake calipers,ASR,Curtain airbags,EDC,Electronic parking brake,ESP,Front seat belts warning,Front side airbags,Full size driver and passenger airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill hold control,Passenger airbag deactivation system,PTM (Porsche Traction Management),Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system + interior ultrasonic protection + inclination sensor,Electronic transponder immobiliser,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Porsche stability management (PSM),Integrated cluster with black bezels,Trim strip in silver,Wheel centres with full colour Porsche crest