Porsche Cayenne

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

21-inch Cayenne SportEdition wheels painted black (high-gloss) with wheel arch extensions, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Connect Plus, Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Carbon interior package, Comfort lighting package (in conjunction with memory package), Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Sport Chrono Package, Digital Radio, TPM valve in Black, Deletion of model designation - Steering Number, Sports tailpipes black, Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, SportDesign package with side skirts, Steering wheel heating, Panoramic roof system, Roof rails in aluminium with black finish including drip rails, Seat heating (front and rear), Heated windscreen, Privacy glazing, Roof spoiler separation edge painted, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front and rear), Front centre console armrest with model logo, ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights, Speed limit indicator, BOSE® Surround Sound System

  • Ad ID
    415195
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    11731 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.1
£64,990

The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH
United Kingdom

