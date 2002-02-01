Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

21-inch Cayenne SportEdition wheels painted black (high-gloss) with wheel arch extensions, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Connect Plus, Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Carbon interior package, Comfort lighting package (in conjunction with memory package), Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Sport Chrono Package, Digital Radio, TPM valve in Black, Deletion of model designation - Steering Number, Sports tailpipes black, Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, SportDesign package with side skirts, Steering wheel heating, Panoramic roof system, Roof rails in aluminium with black finish including drip rails, Seat heating (front and rear), Heated windscreen, Privacy glazing, Roof spoiler separation edge painted, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front and rear), Front centre console armrest with model logo, ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights, Speed limit indicator, BOSE® Surround Sound System