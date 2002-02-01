loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche Cayenne

Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights,Mobile phone preparation,Reversing camera including Parkassist,Porsche Dynamic Light System,Comfort lighting package,Sport Chrono Package,Privacy glazing,Seat ventilation (front),SportDesign package with sideskirts,Side window trims in black (high-gloss),Interior package in carbon,Black sports tailpipes,Panoramic roof system,Black roof rails,21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels,Heated windscreen,Speed limit indicator,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4806
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!