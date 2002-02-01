Porsche > Cayenne

Variant name:S E-HYBRID PLATINUM EDITION TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:958 (E2) ,Variant: S E-HYBRID PLATINUM EDITION TIPTRONIC S Rhodium Silver Metallic exterior colour
Black standard interior
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Comfort lighting package (in conjuction with memory package)
ParkAssist (front & rear) with reversing camera
20-inch Sport Design wheels
Electric sunscreen for rear side windows
Seat heating (front & rear)
7.2kW on-board charger
Heated Windscreen
Panoramic roof system
8 speed Tiptronic S with auto start/stop function
Supply cable for 3 pin 32A/230V industrial electrical outlet blue
Roof rails in aluminium with black finish including drip rails
Loadspace management system
Comfort memory package (14 way)
Speed Limit Display
Digital Radio
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom