Porsche Cayenne

Variant name:S E-HYBRID PLATINUM EDITION TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:958 (E2) ,Variant: S E-HYBRID PLATINUM EDITION TIPTRONIC S Rhodium Silver Metallic exterior colour
Black standard interior
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Comfort lighting package (in conjuction with memory package)
ParkAssist (front & rear) with reversing camera
20-inch Sport Design wheels
Electric sunscreen for rear side windows
Seat heating (front & rear)
7.2kW on-board charger
Heated Windscreen
Panoramic roof system
8 speed Tiptronic S with auto start/stop function
Supply cable for 3 pin 32A/230V industrial electrical outlet blue
Roof rails in aluminium with black finish including drip rails
Loadspace management system
Comfort memory package (14 way)
Speed Limit Display
Digital Radio

  • Ad ID
    411645
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    72059
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
