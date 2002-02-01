loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche Cayenne

Photos Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) With Navigation Module, Full Porsche Service History, Last Serviced April 2017 with 40,260 Miles, 19" Cayenne Design II Wheel, Auto Tailgate, Mobile Phone Preparation HFP), 3 Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Two Keys, Black Leather Upholstery, Climate Control, Cruise Control, White Paint, Electric Seat Adjustment, Leather Steering Wheel, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410627
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48618 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,990

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!