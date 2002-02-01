Porsche > Cayenne

Variant name:D V8 S TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:958 (E2) ,Variant: D V8 S TIPTRONIC S Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way) Air suspension with self-levelling, ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors Bi-Xenon main headlights in black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) BOSE® Surround Sound System Connect Plus Digital Radio Door-sill trim strips in aluminium Heated windscreen Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss) Panoramic roof system ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera Privacy glazing Roof rails in aluminium with black finish including drip rails Roof spoiler separation edge painted Seat heating (front) Speed limit indicator SportDesign package without side skirts Sports tailpipes black Steering wheel heating Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights TPM valve in Black Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest 21-inch Cayenne Sport Classic wheels painted Black (high-gloss) with wheel arch extensions 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function

Accessories

7" colour screen,Brake pad wear indicator warning light,Coolant temperature gauge,External temperature gauge,Front and rear park assist,Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display,Oil temperature gauge,On board computer,Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including DVD navigation,Porsche online,Power tailgate,Service interval indicator,Sports button in centre console,Auxiliary input socket,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Automatic headlights,Body colour door handles,Colour coded bumpers,Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Grey tint in upper edge of windscreen,Heated rear window with automatic switch off,Heated washer jets,Integral rear antenna,Intermittent rear wash/wipe,Power foldback door mirrors,Rain sensor,Rear tailgate spoiler,Tailgate illumination and safety lights,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,5 12V sockets,Active carbon filter,Adjustable headrests (except centre rear),Adjustable rear seats,Air quality sensor,Automatic air recirculate,Delay courtesy light function,Door safety lights- front and rear,Drivers underseat storage,Footwell courtesy lights front and rear,Front and rear cupholders x 2,Front and rear door entry lights,Front centre armrest,Front reading lights,Front seatback pockets,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Ignition Lock illumination,Illuminated ashtray,Illuminated centre console storage,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors,Illumination of luggage compartment,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Passenger under seat storage tray,Pollen filter,Rear centre armrest with storage compartment,Rear reading lights,Retractable Loadspace Cover,Retractable luggage net,Roof mounted sunglasses holder,Stainless steel pedals,Storage bins on all doors,Storage compartments in cargo area side walls,3 point front/outer rear seatbelts + pre-tensioners + force limiters on front seats,ABS+ABD,ASR,Curtain airbags,EDC,Electronic parking brake,ESP,Front seat belts warning,Front side airbags,Full size driver and passenger airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill hold control,Passenger airbag deactivation system,PTM (Porsche Traction Management),Silver anodised brake calipers,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system + interior ultrasonic protection + inclination sensor,Electronic transponder immobiliser,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Porsche stability management (PSM),Integrated cluster with black bezels,Trim strip in silver