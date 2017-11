Porsche > Cayenne

car description

Variant name:GTS DE3 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:957 (9PA) ,Variant: GTS TIPTRONIC S HERE WE HAVE ON SALE A SIMPLY FANTASTIC SPECIFICATION AND UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A WONDERFUL CAYENNE GTS.



THE CAR HAS DONE INCREDIBLY LOW MILES AND REALLY IS LIKE A NEW CAR.



THE LIST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS FITTED AT THE FACTORY ARE AS FOLLOWS;

METALLIC CARRARA WHITE

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH ALCANTARA

AIR SUSPENSION

POWERE STEERING PLUS

FUEL FILLER CAP IN ALUMINIUM

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

PANORAMIC ROOF

ROOF RAILS IN ALUMINIUM WITH BLACK FINISH

HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR

SEAT VENTILATION FRONT

HEATED WINDSCREEN

PRIVACY GLASS

PORSCHE EMBOSSED HEADRESTS FRONT + REAR

DOOR HANDLES PAINTED BLACK IN HIGH GLOSS

PARK ASSIST FRONT AND REAR WITH SURROUND VIEW

LED HEADLIGHTS INCLUDING PDLS

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH PAS (PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE)

SPEED LIMIT DISPLAY

BURMESTER HIGH END SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM

AIR INTAKE GRILLES IN BLACK (HIGH GLOSS)

WHEEL SPACER ON FRONT AND REAR AXLE (5MM)

VEHICLE KEY PAINTED WITH KEY IN LEATHER POUCH

21'' CAYENNE SPORT EDITION ALLOYS PAINTED BLACK (HIGH GLOSS)

SOFT CLOSE DOORS

AUTO DIM INTERIOR + EXTERIOR MIRRORS

ADAPTIVE SPORTS SEATS WITH COMFORT MEMORY PACKAGE

EXTENDED MONOCHROME BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE (HIGH GLOSS)

SPORT CHRONO PACK

DIGITAL RADIO



AS YOU CAN SEE, THIS IS A REALLY SPECIAL CAR AND WILL MAKE ITS NEXT OWNER INCREDIBLY HAPPY.



PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING ON 02920 350911