Variant name:D V6 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:958 (E2) ,Variant: D V6 TIPTRONIC S A striking Porsche Cayenne 3.0D Tiptronic S finished in White with Agate Grey Leather trim. A well equipped car it comes with Electric Heated Crested seats, Cruise Control, DAB, USB, PCM - Porsche Communications Management including Satellite Navigation, Sport Chrono Plus, Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PASM) Powered Rear Tailgate, Heated Rear Seats, Detachable Towbar, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Front & Rear Parking sensors,
Reverse Camera, Black Exhaust Tailpipes, Black Roof Rails, Privacy Glass, 21" Black Classic Alloy Wheels.
FULL PORSCHE HISTORY.
Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Park assist camera,Reverse parking aid,Service indicator,Steering wheel mounted controls,Trip computer,Audio remote control,Auxiliary input socket,Digital radio,Electric door mirrors,Roof rails,Xenon headlights,Air conditioning,Climate control,Electrically adjustable passenger seat,Folding rear seats,Front electric windows,Height adjustable drivers seat,Rear headrests,Sports seats,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Steering wheel reach adjustment,Alloy wheels
1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom