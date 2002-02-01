loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Diesel Estate ,Variant: Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Comfort lighting package, Digital radio, 8-way power seats, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheel with wheel arch extensions, Sports tailpipes, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Power steering Plus, Panoramic roof system, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front), High-quality roof rails in aluminium, Seat heating (front), Side airbags in rear compartment, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), BOSE® Surround Sound System, Mobile phone preparation

  • Ad ID
    403821
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    42115 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£44,850

Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom

