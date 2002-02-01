car description

Variant name:D V6 TIPTRONIC ,Derivative:958 (E2) ,Variant: D V6 TIPTRONIC High Specification, Sport Design Pack, Panoramic Roof, Air Suspension, Many Factory Options, Please Read Our Comments Due in part exchange from a local client we have a very high specification Porsche Cayenne 3.0 Diesel Tiptronic S. Offered in Jet Black metallic with Black and Titanium Blue Two tone leather smooth finish, Many optional extras include Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors £243, Black and Blue Two tone leather smooth finish £2582, Jet Black metallic £697, Universal audio interface £227, Telephone module £534, Porsche communication management inc Navigation module £2137, Door entry guards in Stainless steel £170, Homelink £194, 4 Zone climate control £590, Heated multi function steering wheel 3538, Heated front and rear seats £590, Light comfort package £161, Servotronic £178, Air Suspension with self levelling £2380, Porsche entry and drive £745, Bi Xenon headlights inc Porsche dynamic light system £1165, Porsche crest hub covers £109, Tyre pressure monotoring £437, 19 inch Cayenne Turbo alloys £1214, Trailer coupling and removeable ball joint £598, Powerliftgate £445, Panoramic Roof system £1291, 100 litre fuel tank £320, Park assist at front and rear £598, Sport Design package with side skirts £3156, Driver memory package, Circa £20,000 of optional extras. Please register early interest.