car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Driver Memory, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Porsche Cayenne D 4.2 V8 S Turbo Tiptronic S Automatic September 2013 finished in Meteor Grey with Full Beige and Black Leather interior with Wood Trim, Panoramic Electric Sunroof, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Wood and Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Start/stop, Cruise Control, 40/20/40 Rear Seats, Automatic Lights and Wipers, 19 Inch Alloys, Xenon Headlamps, Full Porsche Service History at West London on 12/08/15 at 9,800; 06/03/17 at 17,763; 19/07/17 at 20,556.