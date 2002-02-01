loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayenne

Compare this car
£39,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Driver Memory, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++Part Exchange Welcome - Finance Available on Request - Subject to Status + Company Directors' Packages Available - All Vehicle Professionally Valeted and Ready for Collection- Porsche Cayenne D 4.2 V8 S Turbo Tiptronic S Automatic September 2013 finished in Meteor Grey with Full Beige and Black Leather interior with Wood Trim, Panoramic Electric Sunroof, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Wood and Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Start/stop, Cruise Control, 40/20/40 Rear Seats, Automatic Lights and Wipers, 19 Inch Alloys, Xenon Headlamps, Full Porsche Service History at West London on 12/08/15 at 9,800; 06/03/17 at 17,763; 19/07/17 at 20,556.

Accessories

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Driver Memory, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329096
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4134
Email Dealer >>

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed