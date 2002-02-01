Variant name:Estate Special Editions Platinum Edition ,Derivative:Platinum Edition ,Variant: Platinum Edition E-Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition E-Hybrid 5dr Tiptronic S
20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels painted satin platinum, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Comfort memory package (14-way), Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Steering wheel heating, Panoramic roof system, Supply cable for 3 pin 32A/230V industrial electrical outlet blue, ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...