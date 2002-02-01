loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne

£75,990
Variant name:Estate Special Editions Platinum Edition S ,Derivative:Platinum Edition S ,Variant: Platinum Edition S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Exclusive Order Control Code, Garnet Red seat belts, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Sport Chrono Package, Digital Radio, 21-inch Cayenne SportEdition wheels painted satin platinum with wheel arch extensions, Sports tailpipes black, Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Panoramic roof system, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights

  • Ad ID
    329024
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2866 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.1
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

