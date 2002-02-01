Variant name:Estate Special Editions Platinum Edition S ,Derivative:Platinum Edition S ,Variant: Platinum Edition S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
Exclusive Order Control Code, Garnet Red seat belts, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Sport Chrono Package, Digital Radio, 21-inch Cayenne SportEdition wheels painted satin platinum with wheel arch extensions, Sports tailpipes black, Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Panoramic roof system, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...