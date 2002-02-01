loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne

£67,850
car description

Variant name:Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne S 5dr Tiptronic S

Accessories

8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, All-season tyre for 18-inch alloy wheels, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Off-road underbody protection, Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Digital radio, 8-way power seats, 18-inch Cayenne S wheels, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Towbar system with electrically deployable towball, 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Full colour wheel centre caps, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Stainless steel skid plates (front and rear), Heated steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat, Electric slide/tilt sunroof in glass, Driver memory package, Roof rails painted in black, Seat heating (front), Heated windscreen, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Smoker package, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3455 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.6
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG,
United Kingdom

